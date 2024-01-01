Stardawg is an indica strain with a lineage of Chemdawg crossed with Tres Dawg. This strain is loved for its uplifting, yet calming and relaxing effects, as well as its earthy, pine flavor and aroma with pungent diesel notes. Stardawg is a great strain to help combat bouts of sadness and insomnia, so it's best to consume it before bed for a restful, rejuvenating sleep.

SOC: 91.68%

Total THC: 80.40%

