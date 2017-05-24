Strawberry Banana provides an uplifting, energizing effect with a fruity aroma and sweet flavor profile. This sativa's lineage is Banana Kush crossed with Bubble Gum. We love to use this strain as an alternative to a cup of coffee in the morning to start the day off with a pleasant and delicious kick.

SOC: 88.87%

Total THC: 78.11%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

read more