Strawberry Biscotti is an indica strain derived from Strawberry Kush crossed with Biscotti. This strain has a mouth-watering aroma of sugary strawberries with a hint of diesel, almost as if you’re eating a funky strawberry cake. Strawberry Biscotti offers full body and mind relaxation allowing for creative and inspiring ideas to flow through you. This is a great strain to enjoy will crafting!

Total THC: 30.20%

