Strawberry Cheesecake | Shatter | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
IndicaTHC 28%CBD —
Indulge in one of WCTC’s finest desserts, Strawberry Cheesecake Budder. A cross between the three classic strains Chronic, White Widow, and Cheese, this indica strain carries an earthy, sweet, herbal and slightly piney aroma and flavor. Giving you a heavy body high and relieving pain and inflammation, this heavenly delight will send you soaring above the clouds.
Total THC: 80.01%
Strawberry Cheesecake is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by generations of backcrossing Purple Panty Dropper and a Forum cut of GSC. Strawberry Cheesecake delivers effects that melt away physical pain while allowing the mind to soar with creative energy. This strain tastes like its namesake suggests —sweet and creamy with undertones of berry. Strawberry Shortcake features THC levels over 27%. The combination makes this strain ideal for managing symptoms of depression and fatigue

