Indulge in one of WCTC’s finest desserts, Strawberry Cheesecake Budder. A cross between the three classic strains Chronic, White Widow, and Cheese, this indica strain carries an earthy, sweet, herbal and slightly piney aroma and flavor. Giving you a heavy body high and relieving pain and inflammation, this heavenly delight will send you soaring above the clouds.

Total THC: 80.01%

