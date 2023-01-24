Strawberry Cough is a sativa strain with a mysterious lineage, but some suggest it is a cross between Haze and Strawberry Fields. If you love the scent of strawberries, then you're going to love the sweet, berry and slightly skunky aroma of this strain. Strawberry Cough offers a cerebral, energetic high that switches you on, making you ready to go, go, go!

Sum of Cannabinoids: 31.22%

Total THC: 25.98%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more