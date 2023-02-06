Sundae Driver is an indica strain with a lineage of Fruity Pebbles OG and Grape Pie with a sweet, earthy, spicy aroma and flavor. It's the ultimate concentrate for pain relief, relaxation and a positive outlook on life. Its lineage is Fruity Pebbles OG and Grape Pie, and has a yellow tint with a honey-like consistency. If you’re looking for a strain that’s perfect for getting things done while cruising through the day, Sundae Driver is for you.

Total Terpenes: 9.90%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 95.91%

Total THC: 86.58%

