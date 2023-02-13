Sunset Cookies is an indica concentrate with sweet citrus and slightly diesel flavors that meld together nicely! Sunset Cookies hails from a breeding project in Colorado where Forum Girl Scout Cookies was crossed with Mandarin Sunset. This strain provides both stress relief and the right amount of sleepy to help you slow things down a bit. You can expect to sink into a level of relaxation that you didn’t even know you were missing!

Sum of Cannabinoids: 99%

Total THC: 86.84%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more