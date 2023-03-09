Sunset Sherbert is an indica strain derived from Girl Scout Cookies crossed with Pink Panties. This classic concentrate has a sweet and skunky aroma with a citrusy exhale. Sunset Sherbert offers a mood boosting, carefree, full body high that relives stress and tension. This strain is best enjoyed after a stressful work day to set you up for a great nights sleeps.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 99.07%

Total THC: 86.88%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

