Sunset Sherbet is an indica strain derived from Girl Scout Cookies crossed with Pink Panties. This classic strain has a sweet and skunky aroma with a citrusy exhale. Sunset Sherbet offers a mood boosting, carefree, full body high that relives stress and tension. This strain is best enjoyed after a stressful work day to set you up for a positive nights sleeps.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 28.94%

Total THC: 25.38%

