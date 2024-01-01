Sunset Sherbet is an indica strain derived from Girl Scout Cookies crossed with Pink Panties. This classic strain has a sweet and skunky aroma with a citrusy exhale. Sunset Sherbet offers a mood boosting, carefree, full body high that relives stress and tension. This strain is best enjoyed after a stressful work day to set you up for a positive nights sleeps. SOC: 25.31% Total THC: 21.10% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
