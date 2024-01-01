Need to brighten up your day? Then Sunshine Zkittlez is the strain for you! This sativa strain is a cross between Sunshine and Zkittlez. This strain's fruity citrus, and sweet tropical aroma and matching flavor profile exude summer vibes. Sunshine Zkittlez offers a happy, uplifting high that will leave you feeling blissed out. The perfect strain to dab at a fun beach day! SOC: 91.42% Total THC: 80.18% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
