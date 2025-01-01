About this product
Super Glue | 3.5g | Mixed Light Smalls
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:ParanoidDry mouthAnxious
- Feelings:TinglySleepyEuphoric
- Helps with:AnxietyStressFatigue
- Terpenes:CaryophylleneMyrceneLimonene
Super Glu effects are mostly calming.
Super Glu potency is higher THC than average.
Bred by John Dieser of Verano brands, Super Glu is a backcrossing with Original Glue. The strain highlights the diesel aroma of its parent, but tastes more floral with added rich coffee notes. Buds are caked in trichomes.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item