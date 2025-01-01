Super Glue is an indica strain with a lineage of Afghani and Northern Lights. This strain has a pine and sweet caramel aroma that reminds us of sap. Super Glue offers a relaxing, slightly sedating, yet uplifting high that will ease your mind after a long day. So roll one up and prepare for a blissful night.

SOC: 29.17%

Total THC: 25.57%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

