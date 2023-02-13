Super Lemon Haze is a sativa dominant strain crossed between Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze. This concentrate has a granular consistency with a light yellow color. As the name suggest, this strain is front loaded with a lemony, zesty aroma and flavor with added sweetness like a tart candy. This strain offers a buzzing energetic and uplifting high — great for finding motivation to finally clean out your garage. ;) Sum of Cannabinoids: 98.69% Total THC: 86.55% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
