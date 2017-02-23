Super Lemon OG is an indica strain with a lineage of Super Lemon Haze and Captain Krypt OG. This strain is known for its delicious aroma, which blends the zesty scent of lemon with the pungent aroma of diesel, pepper, and earthy undertones. As you indulge in the flavors, you'll feel your mood elevate and your body relax, allowing you to unwind and clear your head. Let the enchanting essence of Super Lemon OG take you on a journey of relaxation and clarity.

SOC: 94.77%

Total THC: 83.11%

Total Terps: 1.62%

