Super Lemon OG | Live Resin | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Super Lemon OG is an indica strain with a lineage of Super Lemon Haze and Captain Krypt OG. This strain is known for its delicious aroma, which blends the zesty scent of lemon with the pungent aroma of diesel, pepper, and earthy undertones. As you indulge in the flavors, you'll feel your mood elevate and your body relax, allowing you to unwind and clear your head. Let the enchanting essence of Super Lemon OG take you on a journey of relaxation and clarity.
SOC: 94.77%
Total THC: 83.11%
Total Terps: 1.62%
About this strain

Super Lemon OG from DNA Genetics crosses two notable cannabis strains to create a flavorful burst of lemony OG Kush that is sweet and earthy. A 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid of Super Lemon Haze and Captain Krypt OG, Super Lemon OG produces relaxing body effects that are balanced by the uplifting and energetic influence of Haze genetics. Its taste and aroma carry a strong citrus note that is entangled with tones of spicy pepper and pungent diesel fuel. Its complex terpene profile and heavy resin production make Super Lemon OG an excellent choice for producing top-notch concentrates, like the two extracts that took home prizes at the 2014 High Times’ Cannabis Cup in Amsterdam.

