Super Silver Haze is a sativa strain with a lineage of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze. This strain will have you ready to start your day with an uplifting, happy, and energetic high. Super Silver Haze has a slightly sweet, citrus and earth aroma and flavor.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 32.14%

Total THC: 26.83%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

