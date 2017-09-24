Feel the piney frost of Tahoe mountain air with every exhalation of this fragrant indica concentrate. Tahoe OG is a classic phenotype of the renowned OG Kush, and expect the classic effects from this one with the Tahoe exhibiting particularly sedative and lethargic effects. One for the nighttime wind-down, sure to relax and soothe, this sugar will deliver those OG effects you've been looking for!

