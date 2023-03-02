Tangelo is a sativa strain derived from Chemdawg crossed with Bermese Kush. This strain has a delicious scent of sour citrus and chemicals, like lemon scented cleaner, with sweet notes in every inhale. Consumers love Tangelo for its giggly, uplifting high and calming effects. A great strain to combat anxiety and depression. Total Terpenes: 8.82% Sum of Cannabinoids: 97.78% Total THC: 86.73% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
