Tangelo is a sativa strain derived from Chemdawg crossed with Bermese Kush. This strain has a delicious scent of sour citrus and chemicals, like lemon scented cleaner, with sweet notes in every inhale. Consumers love Tangelo for its giggly, uplifting high and calming effects. A great strain to combat anxiety and depression.

Total Terpenes: 8.82%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 97.78%

Total THC: 86.73%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more