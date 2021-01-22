About this strain
Bred by Humboldt Seed Company and Happy Dreams Farm, The Bling is a cross of Humboldt Frost, Reserve OG, and Humboldt Gelato. Named after the abundance of trichomes found on the green and purple buds, this strain has gassy and sweet floral notes and tastes include pine, citrus, and earthy terpenes. This high-potency strain has ethereal effects, making it great if you’re looking to elevate your mood and float off for a while.
The Bling effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
80% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
80% of people report feeling energetic
Anxious
20% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
20% of people say it helps with ptsd
THC Strength
9% | medium-low
CBD Strength
0% | very low
