Thin Mint is the sister of the legendary GSC with its parents being OG Kush and Durban Poison. Thin Mint is a balanced hybrid providing complete-body relaxation, alleviating aches and pains, while still feeling happy and euphoric. This strain is great for those suffering with chronic pain, as well as depression.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 34.96%

Total THC: 30.44%

