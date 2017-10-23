Trainwreck | Badder | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Trainwreck is a sativa strain derived from Mexican crossed with Thai and Afghani. This strain has a delightful piney, lemon citrus flavor profile and aroma. Trainwreck has an energizing and stimulating head high — perfect for outdoor activities like going for a run or hiking.

Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD.

