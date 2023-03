Trainwreck is a sativa dominant strain derived from Mexican crossed with Thai and Afghani. This strain has a delightful piney, lemon citrus flavor profile and aroma. Trainwreck has an energizing and stimulating head high — perfect for outdoor activities like going for a run or hiking.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 97.97%

Total THC: 85.53%

