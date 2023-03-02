Triangle Mints is an indica strain that is crossed with Triangle Kush and Animal Mints. It provides a calming high that gives you just the right amount of relaxation to keep you chill, and make you feel cozy. Triangle Mints is great for end of day relaxation promising a nice, euphoric high that makes you happy and relieves stress.

Total Terpenes: 7.68%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 98.01%

Total THC: 85.96%

