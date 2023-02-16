Tropicanna Cookies is a sativa strain derived from GSC crossed with Tangie. This strain has a sweet, citrus aroma with fruity undertones. You can expect laser-like focus with increased motivation and stimulation. Tropicanna Cookies is a great strain to get you through finals week when you are feeling burnt out and over it. You can do it! With the help of Tropicanna Cookies.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 98.70%

Total THC: 86.56%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more