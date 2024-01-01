Trunk Funk | 14g | Sungrown Smalls

by West Coast Trading Company
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Trunk Funk is an indica strain with a lineage of White Tahoe Cookies and Do Si Dos. Trunk Funk gives an aroma that is nearly overpowering, so think twice if you are looking to be discreet. Its scent consists of pine and earth, followed by a subtle hints of sweetness. The hash-like “OG” inhale is immediate and exposes a thick, yet smooth exhale. This strain will provide a relaxing effect, help sedate the body, treat insomnia, and reduce minor chronic pain. If being in a funk is a problem for you, Trunk Funk might also be the solution!
SOC: 26.65%
Total THC: 22.17%
100% Satisfaction Guarantee

About this strain

Trunk Funk is a cross of White Tahoe Cookies and Do-Si-Do. This alone will excite experienced cannasseurs, as both parents are wonderful experiences. You can’t really make this strain look and feel any more indica, so don’t expect to get too much done other than bingeing a show on your favorite streaming service. Super dense buds, a blanket of trichomes, and a dark green and purple color make this strain stand out on looks alone. However, it also produces an aroma that can be smelled through the jar. Trunk Funk is as loud as it gets—expect a lot of pine and kush in the smell and a huge kick of THC that will get your mind floating and your body grounded. 

