Trunk Funk is an indica strain with a lineage of White Tahoe Cookies and Do Si Dos. Trunk Funk gives an aroma that is nearly overpowering, so think twice if you are looking to be discreet. Its scent consists of pine and earth, followed by a subtle hints of sweetness. The hash-like “OG” inhale is immediate and exposes a thick, yet smooth exhale. This strain will provide a relaxing effect, help sedate the body, treat insomnia, and reduce minor chronic pain. If being in a funk is a problem for you, Trunk Funk might also be the solution!

SOC: 26.65%

Total THC: 22.17%

