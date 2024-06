Venom OG is a indica concentrate born from the crossbreeding of Poison OG and Rare Dankness #1. Renowned for its potent, diesel, and earthy aroma, this strain is rich in terpenes like Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Humulene. Venom OG is designed to alleviate discomfort while inducing a euphoric state, empowering you to seize the day with renewed vitality.

