Watermelon Sorbet is an indica strain with a cross between KC Mando and Watermelon Zkittlez. This strain has a creamy, fruit forward aroma with hints of floral undertones. A giggly, happy and relaxing high, Watermelon Sorbet is the perfect strain for an evening of playing board games with some friends.

Total Terpenes: 10.85%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 98.93%

Total THC: 84.87%

