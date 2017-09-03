Wedding Cake | 28g | Sungrown Smalls

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

Wedding Cake is an indica strain with a lineage of Triangle Kush and Animal Mints. This strain has an earthy flavor with a hint of sweetness. Wedding Cake offers a relaxing, happy and slightly euphoric high. So put on your comfy pj’s, enjoy a little wedding cake, and get ready for a cozy movie night! 
SOC: 27.60%
Total THC: 23.26%
100% Satisfaction Guarantee 

About this strain

Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.


About this brand

Logo for the brand West Coast Trading Company
West Coast Trading Company
West Coast Trading Company is a premier cannabis brand dedicated to curating and preserving the legacy of California's finest cannabis strains. With a deep respect for the state’s rich cultivation history, West Coast Trading Company sources only the most iconic and time-honored genetics from across the Golden State. Their curated collection includes a range of classic strains that have shaped the cannabis culture, from coastal California to the heart of the Emerald Triangle.
Each product is crafted with precision and care, highlighting the unique flavors, aromas, and effects of California’s legendary varieties.
