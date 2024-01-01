Wedding Crasher | Crumble | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

With a flavorful blend of citrus and spice, Wedding Crasher is surely a strain that will make you say “I DO”. Wedding Crasher is a hybrid strain with a lineage of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. This strain will uplift your spirits, relieve any stress and provide a realxing high … everything you need to confidently crash a wedding whether it’s your own or someone else's.
SOC: 90.27%
Total THC: 79.49%
About this strain

Wedding Crasher, also known as "Wedding Crashers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher mixes the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish. 

