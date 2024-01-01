Wedding Crasher | Shatter | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
With a flavorful blend of citrus and spice, Wedding Crasher is surely a strain that will make you say “I DO”. Wedding Crasher is a hybrid strain with a lineage of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. This strain will uplift your spirits, relieve any stress and provide a relaxing high … everything you need to confidently crash a wedding whether it’s your own or someone else's.
SOC: 91.85%
Total THC: 81.18%
Wedding Crasher, also known as "Wedding Crashers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher mixes the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish. 

West Coast Trading Company
West Coast Trading Company is a premier cannabis brand dedicated to curating and preserving the legacy of California's finest cannabis strains. With a deep respect for the state’s rich cultivation history, West Coast Trading Company sources only the most iconic and time-honored genetics from across the Golden State. Their curated collection includes a range of classic strains that have shaped the cannabis culture, from coastal California to the heart of the Emerald Triangle.
Each product is crafted with precision and care, highlighting the unique flavors, aromas, and effects of California’s legendary varieties.
