West Coast mindset coming your way! West Coast OG is a cross between OG Kush and an unknown strain. This strain is known for its euphoric and relaxing high putting you in a golden state of mind. This indica strain has a delicious sweet, citrus, and piney flavored smoke. West Coast OG is perfect for a night camping underneath the stars.

SOC: 97.56%

Total THC: 85.56%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more