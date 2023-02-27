West Coast Rollers is 14g of whole nug perfectly ground down for anyone who is ready to roll! Blueberry Mango is an indica strain with you guessed it, a blueberry aroma with a hint of sour funk. This strain is a cross between DJ Shorts Blueberry and William's Wonder. Blueberry Mango is a great end of the day strain offering a calm, euphoric high with lasting relaxation. Throw on a record and curl under a blanket with your favorite snacks.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 31.10%

Total THC: 27.67%

