West Coast Rollers is 14g of whole nug perfectly ground down for anyone who is ready to roll! Bubba Kush is an indica dominant strain derived from OG Kush crossed with unknown. This strain gives off an earthy, piney, herbal aroma and flavor — like the classic OG that we all love. Bubba Kush has a relaxing body high coupled with stress free euphoria. A perfect strain for those looking to unwind after a long day.

SOC: 27.93%

Total THC: 24.41%

