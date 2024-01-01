West Coast Rollers | Fruity Pebblez | 14g

by West Coast Trading Company
THC —CBD —

About this product

West Coast Rollers is 14g of whole nug perfectly ground down for anyone who is ready to roll! Fruity Pebblez is a hybrid strain with a lineage of Green Ribbon, GDP and Tahoe Alien. This strain is known for it’s happy effects and fruity, tropical, berry aroma and flavor profile… think back to eating your Fruity Pebblez cereal while watching Saturday morning cartoons kind of happy. Roll one up in your pjs and be prepared for a euphoric high that will take you way back!
SOC: 31.452%
Total THC: 26.63%
