Ghost Train Haze is a cross between Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck, making it a fun sativa strain. This strain has a sweet, floral, earthy, and light citrus aroma. The high is very euphoric and uplifting with a hint of calmness to help with stress and anxiety. Ghost Train Haze is a fun, active strain that will put you in a good mood for any outdoor adventure!

SOC: 29.67%

Total THC: 25.36%

