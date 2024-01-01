West Coast Rollers | Gorilla Kush | 14g

by West Coast Trading Company
THC —CBD —

About this product

Gorilla Kush is a balanced hybrid strain crossed between from Gorilla Glue #4, OG Kush and Cookies. This strain has an earthy, peppery and slightly sweet flavor and aroma profile. You can expect to have a uplifting dreamy head high balanced with a soothing body high. Gorilla Kush is a great strain to smoke away any bodily aches and pains without worry of getting sleepy.
100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item