Gorilla Kush is a balanced hybrid strain crossed between from Gorilla Glue #4, OG Kush and Cookies. This strain has an earthy, peppery and slightly sweet flavor and aroma profile. You can expect to have a uplifting dreamy head high balanced with a soothing body high. Gorilla Kush is a great strain to smoke away any bodily aches and pains without worry of getting sleepy.

