Do not be fooled by its name, Green Crack is purely cannabis. This sativa strain got its name from its potent effects of high energy and sharp focus. Derived from Skunk #1 crossed with an Unknown Landrace, Green Crack has a fruity, tropical aroma and flavor profile with notes of tangy mango. If you’re the type of consumer who is always on the go, this is the strain for you!

Sum of Cannabinoids: 32.15%

Total THC: 28.7%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more