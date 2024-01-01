West Coast Rollers is 14g of whole nug perfectly ground down for anyone who is ready to roll! Jack's Dream is a sativa strain created by crossing Jack Herer with Blue Dream. It's known for its uplifting, fun and euphoric cerebral high that is active and motivating — perfect for creativity. This strain has an aroma of orange, cinnamon paired with pine, lavender and hops with a matching flavor profile. Allow Jack's Dream to take you on an adventure, whether in your imagination or out in the world!

SOC: 23.42%

Total THC: 19.85%

