West Coast Rollers | Motor Breath | 14g

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Motor Breath is an indica strain with a cross between the popular Chemdawg and SFV OG Kush. This flower has an earthy, woody, and slightly citrus aroma combined with an earthy, herbal, slightly spicy flavor. Motor Breath provides a calm, relaxing high with all the happy, euphoric feels that will strip any stress away. Unplug, take a few puffs, and enjoy a night on the porch star gazing.

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

About this strain

Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item