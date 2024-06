Sour Blackberry Diesel is a captivating sativa strain, born from the cross of East Coast Sour Diesel and Plushberry. This exceptional blend exudes enticing aromas of sweet berries, zesty citrus, and a hint of tartness. Perfect for elevating your spirits, Sour Blackberry Diesel is a fantastic choice to enhance your mood and brighten your day.



