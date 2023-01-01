West Coast Rollers is 14g of whole nug perfectly ground down for anyone who is ready to roll! Need to brighten up your day? Then Sunshine Zkittlez is the strain for you! This sativa strain is a cross between Sunshine and Zkittlez. This strain's fruity citrus, and sweet tropical aroma and matching flavor profile exude summer vibes. Sunshine Zkittlez offers a happy, uplifting high that will leave you feeling blissed out. The perfect strain to smoke on a fun beach day!

Total THC: 23.90%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more