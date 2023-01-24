A cross between the classic strains Romulan and Blackberry Kush, White Buffalo is a sativa strain with an earthy, woody, spicy, and slightly floral aroma. White Buffalo has an uplifting, happy high that can help boost your creativity and relieve any stress or anxiety. Grab your paint brush, take a lesson from Bob Ross, and paint some happy trees!

Sum of Cannabinoids: 32.88%

Total THC: 28.51%

