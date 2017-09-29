White Buffalo | Badder | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
SativaTHC 20%CBD —
White Buffalo, also known as "Tatanka," is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Romulan with Blackberry Kush and Bay 11. White Buffalo provides a powerful blast of effects that are uplifting, active and euphoric. This strain is a cherished rarity and can be hard to find in most dispensaries. The flavor of White Buffalo is sweet and sour. Buds are covered in a snowy white coating of crystal trichomes.

