White Russian is an indica strain with a lineage of AK 47 crossed with White Widow. This strain gives off an earthy, herbal aroma with citrus undertones. White Russian is sought after for its relaxing effects with laser focus — may be sedating for novice consumers, so this strain is best enjoyed in the evening when you can lounge around watching your favorite movie.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 32.55%

Total THC: 28.60%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more