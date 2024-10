White Widow weaves a web of euphoria and creativity that's hard to resist! This classic Indica strain, spun from Brazilian Sativa Landrace and South Indian Indica, delivers a pungent, earthy, and woody flavor that hits just right. Its happy, uplifting high makes it perfect for unwinding with friends—whether you're puffing and painting or simply hanging out. But beware, once this Widow catches you, you'll be blissfully tangled in its relaxing effects!



100% Satisfaction Guarantee

read more