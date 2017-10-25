White Widow is a classic indica strain derived from Brazilian Sativa Landrace and South Indian Indica. This strain has a pungent earthy, woody flavor and aroma. White Widow has a happy, euphoric high with a slight boost of creativity. It is the perfect strain for Puff and Paint with a group of friends!

SOC: 91.95%

Total THC: 80.67%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more