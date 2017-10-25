White Widow | Sugar | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

White Widow is a classic indica strain derived from Brazilian Sativa Landrace and South Indian Indica. This strain has a pungent earthy, woody flavor and aroma. White Widow has a happy, euphoric high with a slight boost of creativity. It is the perfect strain for Puff and Paint with a group of friends!
SOC: 91.95%
Total THC: 80.67%
About this strain

White Widow is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. White Widow is one of the most famous strains worldwide, first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us White Widow effects include feeling energetic, talkative, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Widow when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Green House Seeds, White Widow features flavors like woody, spicy/herbal, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of White Widow typically ranges from $8-$12 per gram. White Widow is a balanced hybrid that can be enjoyed by both indica and sativa lovers. It has a flowering time of 8-9 weeks and can be grown indoors or outdoors in mild climates. It produces chunky and conical buds with a loose and fluffy texture that are easy to break up despite their stickiness. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Widow, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

