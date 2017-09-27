OG Kush, a crowd favorite, is an indica strain sure to make you feel relaxed, euphoric and stress-free. OG Kush is a cross between Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and Hindu Kush, and has that skunky, herbal, fuel-like aroma and flavor. You can never go wrong with a classic strain like OG Kush.

SOC: 31.61%

Total THC: 26.95%

