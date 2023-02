Zelly’s Gift is an sativa dominant strain with a cross of (Afgoo x Purple Thai x Super Lemon Haze x God Bud) x Jack Herer. This strain offers a citrus, woodsy aroma, and an uplifting, euphoric high. Be prepared with a pen and paper, or an old school typewriter, to write your activist manifesto.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 29.77%

Total THC: 25.54%

