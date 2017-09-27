Zelly’s Gift is a sativa strain with a cross of (Afgoo x Purple Thai x Super Lemon Haze x God Bud) and Jack Herer. This strain offers a citrus, woodsy aroma, and an uplifting, euphoric high. Be prepared with a pen and paper, or an old school typewriter, to write your activist manifesto.

SOC: 89.76%

Total THC: 78.95%

