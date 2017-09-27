About this product
Zelly's Gift | Badder | 1g
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDry eyesDizzy
- Feelings:EnergeticUpliftedHappy
- Helps with:DepressionStressAnxiety
- Terpenes:TerpinoleneCaryophyllenePinene
Zelly’s Gift effects are mostly energizing.
Zelly’s Gift potency is higher THC than average.
Zelly’s Gift by Dragonfly Earth Medicine is a flavorful sativa-dominant strain with a heartfelt dedication. Created for a friend of the farm who’d been imprisoned on a cannabis conviction, Zelly’s Gift is the flavorful cross of an Afgoo x Purple Thai x Super Lemon Haze x God Bud father and a Jack Herer mother. The strong mother genetics root this strain in uplifting sativa effects while its recessive indica-dominant genetics imbue the plant with flavors of lime leaves and grape jelly. The grower suggests Zelly’s Gift for consumers seeking an energizing boost that improves mood and helps combat depression.
