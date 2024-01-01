Zkittle Mints | Wet Badder | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
THC —CBD —

About this product

Zkittles Mints is a cross between Grape Pie and Grapefruit, making it an indica strain. This strain has a citrusy, pine, floral aroma and a similar flavor, but with hints of earthy notes. It’s almost like you can taste the rainbow, and everything around it. Zkittle Mints offers a happy and uplifting body high perfect for a little relaxation accompanied by mindfulness. 
Total THC: 80.84% 
100% Satisfaction Guarantee 

