Zkittles Mints is a cross between Grape Pie and Grapefruit, making it an indica strain. This strain has a citrusy, pine, floral aroma and a similar flavor, but with hints of earthy notes. It’s almost like you can taste the rainbow, and everything around it. Zkittle Mints offers a happy and uplifting body high perfect for a little relaxation accompanied by mindfulness.

Total THC: 80.84%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more