Zkittles Mints is a cross between Grape Pie and Grapefruit, making it an indica strain. This strain has a citrusy, pine, floral aroma and a similar flavor, but with hints of earthy notes. It’s almost like you can taste the rainbow, and everything around it. Zkittle Mints offers a happy and uplifting body high perfect for a little relaxation accompanied by mindfulness. Total THC: 80.84% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!